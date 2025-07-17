Texas Longhorns Safety Michael Taffe Calls Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart "A Maniac"
Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taffe shared his thoughts on Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart during SEC Media Days.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is arguably one of the most recognizable figures in college football and has earned a reputation as one of the most intense head coaches in the sport. While Smart's ferocious coaching style has been felt by his team, opposing players in the SEC have also noticed his vigor.
During the 2025 SEC Media Days, Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taffe shared a humorous story about his experience against Smart during the 2024 regular season. The Longhorn safety went as far to say that Smart was a "maniac".
"Coach Smart is one of the most competitive coaches I have ever played against in my life," said Taffe. "Physically hearing him on the sideline when I'm playing defense, I'm like 'who is this maniac?' and it's their highest trying to get a call or get something in."
Taffe had the opportunity to face Smart and his team twice last season in both Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, for the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs won both matchups thanks to their physicality and intense play style. Taffe added that the Bulldogs' intensity matches that of their coach's.
"I think a team embodies their head coach, and he [Smart] does a great job of embodying what their team is all about," said Taffe. "To be honest, I think they out-physicalled us in that first game. So we've got to come with a physical nature and a sense of pride knowing that if we want to get to where we want to go in December, we gotta beat those guys."
Georgia and Texas will face off in Athens for the first time this season on Saturday, November 15th. A kickoff time and TV network for this game are expected to be announced at a later date.
