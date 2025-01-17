The Biggest Stat Georgia Football Needs to Change in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs will need to change this important statistic in 2025 should they have aspirations of winning another national championship.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season is over and the Dawgs have begun their early preperations for the 2025 year in which they will look to return to their former glory of national champions. But, while the Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them in the offseason, there is one specific area that needs major improvement in 2025.
During the 2024 slate, Georgia's offense seemed to struggle more than usual against power-5 opponents. These struggles were even more pronounced in the first half of games. In their 11 matchups against power-5 teams this season, Georgia averaged just 10.5 points in the first half and was held without touchdowns on five separate occasions.
While the vaunt defenses of the SEC can force offenses to have a "feeling out" process to begin games, the Dawgs' slow offensive starts in 2024 were extremely alarming and often forced Georgia to either play from behind or rely on defenses to hold a lead.
As the Bulldogs gear up for the 2025 season and hope for a national title run, a much more efficient offense in the first half will be mandatory for their success. Georgia faces another difficult schedule next year as they are once again set to face Alabama and Texas in the regular season. The Dawgs will begin their 2025 campaign on August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens.
