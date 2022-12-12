The Game Changing Impact of Georgia’s Tight End Duo

Just when everyone thought Georgia would be taking a step back this season, they come out and go undefeated in the regular season and win a conference title to solidify themselves as the top seed for the playoffs. While much of their success this season has filtered through their immensely talented defense, the offense was no slouch either.

Through 13 games, Georgia averaged 39.2 PPG, 491.9 yards per game and had the highest red zone scoring percentage in the nation while also having the second most red zone trips. Most of Georgia's offensive success is directed toward Stetson Bennett and how impressive he was this season; after all, he earned a spot at the Heisman ceremony. But a lot of what Georgia can do on offense has to do with them having two of the nation's best tight ends on the same field and being able to put them on the field simultaneously.

Last season, the world got introduced to Brock Bowers and the anomaly he is at the position. This year was a lot of the same. He finished with 726 receiving yards, scored nine total touchdowns and even rushed for 93 yards. Bowers poses a threat all over the field, he can be placed at nearly every position and his production will never drop off.

As if trying to stop Bowers wasn't hard enough on defenses, Georgia went ahead and paired him next to a 6-foot-7-inch giant in Darnell Washington. Over the last two seasons, Washington displayed the impact he can have in the run game. Putting Washington at tight end essentially gives the Bulldogs an extra offensive lineman on the field. This year, Washington really put it all together. He continued to dominate blocking on the end and reeled in 26 receptions, for 417 yards and two touchdowns. All of which are career highs for Washington.

So not only did teams have to worry about Bowers torching their secondary and being the best tight end in the country, but they also had to figure out how to defend another tight end who can stick your defenders into the ground and then come off the end of the line and pick up yards after the catch cause he is nearly impossible to bring down.

To put into perspective how good Georgia's tight end duo was this season, Bowers and Washington earned 1st and 2nd team All-SEC honors and it was the first time in conference history that a team had both a 1st and 2nd team nominee at the position. Bowers also went on to win the Mackey Award, which is annually given to the nation's best tight end.

It's not normal for a team to have one of Bowers or Washington and it's definitely not normal for a team to have both of them at the same time. Those two have brought a lot of success to Georgia's offense this season. The Bulldogs have pretty much lived in 12-personnel this season and can you blame them? Having both of those players on the field gives you two automatic mismatches anywhere on the field.

As the season's end draws closer so do this duo's playing days with Washington being draft eligible at the end of this year, but Georgia sure has capitalized on both of them being on the same team this season.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.