The Georgia Bulldogs are Among Select Few to Experience This Scheduling Statistic
The Georgia Bulldogs are among a select few teams to have this scheduling statistic for their upcoming college football seasons.
The Southeastern Conference sent shockwaves through the sport of college football earlier this week when it announced that it would be adopting a nine-game conference schedule in the coming seasons. The impending increase of SEC matchups in a regular season has added another wrinkle of difficulty to the conference's member schools.
But some programs are expected to have more difficult schedules than others. According to ESPN's Chris Low, the Georgia Bulldogs are one of just four SEC/Big Ten programs that are scheduled to face 11 power four opponents each season from 2026 to 2028. The remaining three schools on this list were the University of Alabama, the University of South Carolina, and Purdue University.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been a long-time champion of facing difficult schedules, as the Bulldogs have routinely faced formidable out of conference opponents in season openers such as the Oregon Duck (2022) and Clemson Tigers (2021 & 2024). The surplus of power four opponents in the coming seasons is likely a challenge that he and his coaching staff will look forward to.
As of now, details of future schedules (other than the fact that they will include nine conference games) remains unclear and will likely not be released until a later date.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season campaign on Saturday, August 30th, when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Georgia is currently scheduled to face nine power four opponents during their upcoming season.
