Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Nate Frazier Explains His "Why" Ahead of 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier explains what his "why" is ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of college football's most dominant teams over the past few years by utilizing talent and connection to build team cohesiveness. One of the many ways Kirby Smart and his staff have encouraged players to build that connection is by understanding each other's "Why".
A player's "Why" is the reason they are where they are. Why they play football, why they chose Georgia, why they want to be a part of a team, etc. While most players "why" is only known amongst players and teammates, one extremely prominent Bulldog has made his "why" publicly known.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier recently met with fellow Georgia legend Sony Michel for an episode of Michel's Two Rings One Mic podcast. During the episode, Frazier revelead his "why" and what it was that motivated him
"My 'why' is my mom. Coming from where I'm coming from, we all have a backstory," said Frazier. "I grew up as a kid seeing all of my loved ones work. My mom worked, my grandma worked, my aunties worked. Everybody in my family just worked. So my mindset was like 'I want to get to a point where they never have to work another day in their life.'
Frazier hales from the town of Compton, California. A city that has routinely been portrayed in pop culture for having economic and racial struggles. The running back revealed his goal was for him and his family to no longer worry about certain struggles they went through growing up.
"I was a kid who grew up in a certain environment where the majority of things you hear are negative," said Frazier. "So I want to change things so that the majority of my family members are hearing about positive things. I want to take them away from those certain things and certain struggles we used to go through."
As the running back begins his sophomore season with the Bulldogs, Frazier will continue to work hard as he looks to reach the goal of his "why" every day. The Bulldogs' 2025 regular season begins on Saturday, August 30th.
