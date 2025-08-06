The Kirby Smart Family Foundation Succesfully Holds Ninth Annual "Giving Day"
Kirby Smart's charity, The Kirby Smart Family Foundation, recently held its ninth annual "giving day".
Kirby Smart is one of college football's most recognizable faces and has brought the Georgia Bulldogs a great deal of success in his nine years of coaching. But for all of Smart's successes on the field, his off-field works have been arguably even more impactful for the Athens community.
One of Smart's greatest achievements is "The Kirby Smart Family Foundation," an organization started by Smart with a mission to "Be champions in our community by supporting and giving back to needy children and families facing adversity."
The foundation recently held its ninth annual "Giving Day," which is a day each summer when the encourages donations from surrounding organizations to help those in need. This year's Giving Day totaled more than $345,000 in donations, and 75 different organizations were represented. An increase from the 56 that were included in last year's event.
According to sources, the organization's donations from 2018-2025 now tally more than $2 million. The six "Red Zone" recipients who are set to receive grants from this year's event are Adventure Bags, Kate's Club, Peace Place, the Clarke County School System Special Olympics, Camp Sunshine, and Athens YMCA.
Smart has repeatedly reiterated the importance of giving back to the Athens area and mentioned how he has seen a desire to give back from his players as well.
"Our guys are incredible, most of them have a charitable organization they choose to give to, if they have that capacity, or maybe even one that affected them," said Smart.
For more information on how to get involved in joining the cause for The Kirby Smart Family Foundation, visit www.KirbySmartFoundation.org.
