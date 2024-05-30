The Last Time the Georgia Bulldogs Played a Home Game on Friday
With this year's edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" taking place on Friday, we take a look at the last time the Dawgs teed it up "Between the Hedges" on a Friday.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some interesting news about their 2024 schedule this week, as it was announced that their annual meeting against in-state rival Georgia Tech would be played on Black Friday. Given that the Dawgs almost always play on Saturdays, we decided to take a look at the last time the Dawgs played a regular season game “Between the Hedges” on a day that wasn’t Saturday.
The last time the Bulldogs played a regular season game on a Friday took place back in 1994 and was ironically enough, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Dawgs entered the game with a middling 5-4 record and were looking to end Ray Goff’s sixth season as the Dawgs’ head coach on a high note. The Jackets, on the other hand, were an abysmal 1-9 but could salvage their season by defeating their in-state rivals on Black Friday.
Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, the game was anything but close. Bulldogs’ safety Will Muschamp intercepted Georgia Tech’s first pass attempt from scrimmage and Georgia coasted to a dominant 48-10 victory in Athens. It was the Dawgs’ fourth consecutive win over their in-state rivals.
While a massive number of changes have taken place between these two programs since their 1994 meeting. Georgia fans will surely be hoping that this year’s Black Friday matchup against Georgia Tech results in a similar beat down that took place 30 years ago.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
