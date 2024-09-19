The Most Impressive Thing About Georgia Football's Defensive Line
The most impressive thing about Georgia's defensive line through three games.
The Georgia Bulldogs are through three games of their 2024 schedule and now they have the week off to settle back in before they make the road trip to Alabama for a big-time matchup. The Bulldogs are coming off their worst offensive performance in quite a while against Kentucky, but the defense has remained impressive throughout the entire season. One unit that has really stood out is the defensive line.
Georgia has prioritized the trenches on both sides of the ball since head coach Kirby Smart arrived back in 2016. The defense in general has been a bright spot for Georgia over the years but the defensive line and caliber of players they recruit to their program is what tends to separate them from the rest. That trend has continued into the 2024 season but the most impressive thing about the defensive line this season is what they have overcome while also playing at a high level this season.
For the most part, the Bulldogs have remained a healthy team, but if there was one position group that has stayed banged up, it's the defensive line. Star player Mykel Williams has missed the last two games after suffering an injury against Clemson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has been banged up, transfer Xzavier McLeod saw his first action of the season against Kentucky after getting back from an injury, Warren Brinson has missed time and Jordan Hall is working his way to making his 2024 debut.
Those injuries have resulted in putting a heavy work load on the shoulders of players like Nazir Stackhouse and Christen Miller and yet there has not been a noticeable drop-off in the unit's play this season. Stackhouse has seven tackles on the season and Miller has eight with two tackles for loss and a sack. Ingram-Dawkins has also had a massive impact on the defense when healthy as he has eight tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack on the season.
Teams are averaging 110 rushing yards per game against Georgia right now and while that doesn't solely have to do with the defensive line, they have been a major impact. The Dawgs are expected to gain back a couple of their defensive lineman off of the injury report for the Bama game next week, and knowing that they have been playing to a high standard this season with a lack of depth, that should indicate that the defensive line is only going to get better as the season progresses if they can stay healthy down the stretch.
