Paul Finebaum Rips Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton - "He's Not Elite"
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum did not mince words when discussing his disbelief in Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a month away from returning to the field and beginning their 2025 college football season. As the Dawgs prepare for another run at the College Football Playoff, the team will be relying on a handful of fresh faces that will determine their success.
One of those new faces is quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will be entering his first full season as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. While many within Georgia's staff and facility have expressed their belief and support of the signal caller, there is one college football analyst who is extremely doubtful of Stockton's abilities.
SEC Network Analyst Paul Finebaum voiced his opinions on the Bulldogs' quarterback earlier this week during an episode of First Take. During the episode, Finebaum was extremely critical of Stockton's abilities, proclaiming that the quarterback was merely "servicable" as a player.
"Kirby Smart needs to bounce back. But I'm not sure it's going to be easy," said Finebaum. "Because Gunner Stockton is not an elite quarterback. He's servicable and that is about it."
Despite not being labeled as "elite", Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs staff have remained steadfast in their support for Stockton and have routinely shown their support for him not only as a quarterback but as a teammate.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will look to put doubters to rest as they begin their 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 31st, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily