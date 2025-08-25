Three Names to Watch for Georgia Football During the 2025 College Football Season
Three names to keep an eye on this season for the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially entered game week as they will face off against Marshall this Saturday at 3:30 PM in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they won the conference and made the college football playoffs, and hope to replicate that this season.
With that said, here are three names to keep an eye on for Georgia this season as they could be key pieces in the Bulldogs having a successful season this year.
Gabe Harris
It's a big season for Harris as he enters a starting role for the Bulldogs this season. He got a good amount of run last season, but Georgia needs him to be a big-time disruptor this year. Harris is one of the few names at his position who come into the season with a good amount of playing experience and Georgia needs to hope he plays like that. Last season, he finished with two sacks, four tackles for loss and 14 tackles.
Dillon Bell
There are a lot of other names in the wide receiver room to keep an eye on this season, but Bell has the best opportunity amongst all of them to be the most versatile option. With the personnel Georgia has this season, Bell will have the opportunity to be moved around all over the offense, even into the backfield. It's what he did during the 2023 season, which is when many would argue he had the most success. If Bell can serve as that x-factor player this season, he could create a lot of mismatches for the offense this year.
Joenel Aguero
Aguero earned his first season as the starter last year at STAR for Georgia and is entering his second season this year. Georgia has found some big-time playmakers at STAR over the years and Aguero has the opportunity to be that this year for Georgia. If he can be a lockdown in coverage and a firm tackler on top of that, he could be a very dangerous player for the Bulldogs this year.
