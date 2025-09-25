Three Things Georgia Should Be Confident in vs Alabama
Three things Georgia should be confident in vs Alabama this weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs have one of their biggest matchups of the season this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide come into town. Georgia has not had much luck against the Tide over the years, but heading into this matchup , there are a few things the Bulldogs should be confident in.
1. Home Field Advantage
Kirby Smart has never had the opportunity to go up against Alabama at home. The last time the Crimson Tide came to Georgia was in 2015 during Mark Richt's final year with the team. There is a reason why Georgia has won 33 straight games at home and the fan base will certainly play a role in Saturday's game.
Add in the fact that Kalen DeBoer has struggled on the road at Alabama, as they have lost five games on the road over the last two seasons, Georgia has to feel good about their chances this weekend. It's also worth noting that at home under DeBoer, Alabama is averaging over 40 points per game on offense. Away from home, they are averaging just 22 points per game.
2. Georgia's Run Defense
Georgia is allowing just over 82 rushing yards a game this season. Alabama rushed for over 170 yards in last year's matchup and Jalen Milroe accounted for 117 of those yards. Justice Haynes had the second-most rushing yards with 35, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Neither Milroe nor Haynes is on Alabama's roster this time around and this game will be Jam Miller's first game back this season, who rushed for eight yards on five carries during last year's game.
Milroe gave Georgia's defense fits during both times he played against the Bulldogs, and with him no long in the picture, the Dawgs have to feel confident in their ability to contain Alabama's run game this time around.
3. Georgia's Weapons
Alabama is bringing in a talented wide receiver group this weekend, but Georgia has a strong group of receivers as well. Zachariah Branch has been very effective in picking up yards after the catch, Colbie Young has been a reliable option on the outside and London Humphreys is off to a great start this season as well. That list doesn't include other names like Noah Thomas and Dillon Bell.
Knowing that quarterback Gunner Stockton can rise to the occasion also instills a great deal of confidence in Georgia's wide receivers and their ability to have a significant impact this weekend against Alabama.
