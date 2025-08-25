Three Things to Watch for Georgia Football vs Marshall
Three things to be paying attention to for Georgia during their game against Marshall.
Game week has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs will play their first game of the season on Saturday against Marshall. It might not be a headliner of the weekend, but there is a lot to be learned during a team's first official game. With that said, here are three things to watch this weekend during the first game of the season.
1. Which Freshmen Rotate in First?
With games like this, you expect just about everyone to get into the game at some point. However, it's still worth noting which first-year players get thrown into the fire first. Elijah Griffin and Juan Gaston have both been raved about this offseason and are expected to play a lot, but what about names like JJ Hanne, Ethan Barbour, Elyiss Williams, CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor and Bo Walker? At the very least, fans will get an idea of where those names are on the depth chart this weekend.
2. Who Gets the Majority of Reps at Corner?
Georgia already knows one of their starting corners this season will be Daylen Everette, but the other spot is up for grabs. Of the names in the mix, Daniel Harris has the most experience, having started multiple games for Georgia at the spot last season. Kirby Smart tends to give the nod to the veteran guy, but expect all three of Harris, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones to play a lot on Saturday.
The better question is who gets the most reps? This could even be a game in which Everette doesn't see the field much in the second half and Harris, Robinson and Jones are the ones battling it out for the remainder of the game. Don't expect to have a firm answer at corner after the first game, but it might let you know who is in the lead.
3. Who is the starting group of wide receivers?
Some are claiming that this is Georgia's most talented group of wide receivers in a long time, but you can't play all of them at the same time. The Bulldogs will play three at a time for the most part, so which three will be on the field the most? Zachariah Branch seems like the safest bet to be on the field the most at slot, but will they play Colbie Young and Noah Thomas alongside him? Will London Humphreys get the start at Z? Where does Dillon Bell fit into the mix?
There's a lot of talent but that also means there are a lot of mouths to feed, so who Georgia wants to keep on the field the most will let you know who they think are their three best wide receivers.
