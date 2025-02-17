Top-5 Must Have Prospects For Georgia in the 2026 Class
As the 2026 Recruiting Class kicks off, we take a look at the Top-5 'Must Have' players in this cycle for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have (5) commits in the 2026 recruiting class in mid-February. They've managed to get off to a really good start in the class, but they have several targets left on the board that feel as if they are "Must Have" prospects.
1. Jared Curtis, QB
There's not a quarterback on Georgia's board anywhere close to Jared Curtis's talent level based on all the intel we've received from sources inside the building. He's far and away their No. 1 quarterback on the board. However, Curtis is everyone's No. 1 player on their board. Oregon is heavily involved and that's never a good thing considering their recent track record. Curtis has been compared to Matthew Stafford when it comes to arm talent. He's going to be a heavily contested commit wherever he lands.
2. Tyler Atkinson, LB
Tyler Atkinson has been a 100+ tackle prospect for three straight seasons at Grayson High School, just 45 minutes from Athens. This soon-to-be college superstar at the linebacker position is the definition of a must-have for the Bulldogs at the position. Sure, they aren't exactly starving for linebacker talent at Georgia, but Atkinson is a special player. At 6'2, 220 pounds, Atkinson has an immense nose for the football and is a textbook tackler.
3. Derek Cooper, ATH
Cooper at one point was committed to the University of Georgia... for about 48 hours before he ultimately opened things back up. Cooper has All-American type potential at both running back and as a defensive back in college. The Bulldogs will be competing heavily with Miami and Auburn for starters, along with just about every other competitive recruiting program.
4. Mark Bowman, TE
Bowman was the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2027 class from the opening of the recruiting process, and he's now vaulted into the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2026 class for programs like Georgia. The Mater Dei High School prospect out of California has drawn warranted comparisons to the likes of Brock Bowers.
5. Kaiden Prothro, TE
The state of Georgia has an unusual amount of premier, top-flight wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. The bad news for Georgia? The two highest-rated receivers, Aaron Gregory and Devin Carter, are already committed elsewhere. However, the Bulldogs and Todd Hartley have to love where they are now, with arguably the best target in the 2026 class in-state, Kaiden Prothro. A 6'6, 210-pound weapon at Bowdon High School, Prothro will be a mismatch issue on the collegiate level.
