Top Offensive Line Recruit Officially Down to Three - Includes Georgia
Elite four-star offensive lineman, PJ Dean is officially down to three schools. With Georgia, South Carolina, and Ohio State making the final cut.
The recruiting world is buzzing with excitement as offensive lineman PJ Dean has narrowed his college choices down to three top-tier programs: South Carolina, Ohio State, and Georgia. Dean, a standout at his position, is considered one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the state of North Carolina, and his decision will have a significant impact on the future of whichever program he chooses.
While all three schools are in the hunt, the general consensus among analysts is that Georgia holds a strong advantage due to family ties. Dean’s brother, Jared Wilson, is a former standout player for the Bulldogs, and this connection could be pivotal in PJ’s final decision. Georgia has built a reputation for developing elite offensive linemen, and with his family connections, Dean could be poised to continue the legacy at UGA.
On the field, Dean is a highly impressive prospect. His ability to lock onto defenders with strong, precise hands is one of his standout traits. Whether in pass protection or run blocking, Dean’s technique and strength allow him to dominate at the point of attack. His solid base and powerful hands make him a valuable opponent for defensive linemen trying to get by him.
What sets him apart even further is his exceptional length. Standing tall with an impressive wingspan, Dean is able to use his length to his advantage when blocking defensive linemen and edge rushers. His reach makes it difficult for opponents to get around him, allowing him to consistently neutralize pass rushers and provide solid protection for his quarterback.
No matter which school lands PJ Dean, that team will be getting a substantial addition to their offensive line room. His blend of strength, athleticism, technique, and size makes him a prospect with a high ceiling. South Carolina, Ohio State, and Georgia are all in the mix, but the connection to Georgia, alongside his skill set, makes the Bulldogs a serious contender to add him to their already impressive roster.
As Dean’s decision approaches, all eyes will be on the highly anticipated announcement to see where this talented offensive lineman will play at the next level.
