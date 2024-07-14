Travis Smith Jr. Commits to Tennessee Over Georgia
Travis Smith Jr., a wide receiver from Atlanta, Georgia has just announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. According to 247 Sports, Smith is a 4-star prospect who spends the majority of his time on the outside. He has been tabbed as a “matchup nightmare” for opposing defenses.
Georgia still has four wide receiver commits in the class. Though in the last month, the Bulldogs have missed out on Travis Smith Jr and CJ Wiley, to in-state products that appeared to be at the top of Georgia's board at times this cycle.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
