Two Former Georgia Bulldogs Listed in Top Ten of Rookie Madden 26 Ratings

Madden has released their rookie ratings for Madden 26. Where did two former Bulldog stand outs rank?

Joey Walraven

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) and Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) take down Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) and Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) take down Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We are just weeks away from the release of Madden 26. One of the most exciting parts of the release of the flagship football video game is the revealing of player rankings. Today, the official Madden X account released a ranking of the top ten highest rated rookies in the game.

Highlighted by Travis Hunter being rated as an 84, two Bulldog rookies made an appearance as some of the highest-rated rookies in the game. Jalon Walker, drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, was listed as a 79. Mykel Williams, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, was listed just below Walker at 78, despite being drafted a few spots higher.

Walker and Williams were the first two players off the board for Georgia in the 2025 NFL draft. The Bulldogs went on to have 13 total player selected in this year's draft, just two short of their record of 15 which was set back in the 2022 draft class.

Both players are expected to play quite a few snaps during the season and will be called on to make an impact for their respective teams. If their college career is of any indication, those ratings will certainly increase by the season’s end.

Both former Bulldogs are slated to face off against each other, as the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to travel to the Bay to play the Niners on Sunday Night Football on October 19.

