Two Former Georgia Bulldogs Listed in Top Ten of Rookie Madden 26 Ratings
We are just weeks away from the release of Madden 26. One of the most exciting parts of the release of the flagship football video game is the revealing of player rankings. Today, the official Madden X account released a ranking of the top ten highest rated rookies in the game.
Highlighted by Travis Hunter being rated as an 84, two Bulldog rookies made an appearance as some of the highest-rated rookies in the game. Jalon Walker, drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, was listed as a 79. Mykel Williams, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, was listed just below Walker at 78, despite being drafted a few spots higher.
Walker and Williams were the first two players off the board for Georgia in the 2025 NFL draft. The Bulldogs went on to have 13 total player selected in this year's draft, just two short of their record of 15 which was set back in the 2022 draft class.
Both players are expected to play quite a few snaps during the season and will be called on to make an impact for their respective teams. If their college career is of any indication, those ratings will certainly increase by the season’s end.
Both former Bulldogs are slated to face off against each other, as the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to travel to the Bay to play the Niners on Sunday Night Football on October 19.
