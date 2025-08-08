Two Georgia Bulldogs Named To John Mackey Award Watchlist Given To The Best TE In College Football
Georgia Tech is known for producing and developing tight ends at an elite level. One of the best to come through the program is Brock Bowers, who is already establishing himself at the NFL level as one of the best at his position. The Bulldogs had to replace his production a season ago and have a pair of tight ends that complement each other at a high level, playing well together.
On Friday, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie were selected to the John Mackey Award Watch list, annually given to the nation’s best tight end.
Delp finished his junior campaign with 21 catches for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He was a reliable option for the Bulldogs in the middle of the field. Delp broke out against Tennessee, finishing with four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Despite not always getting the most targets, Delp has shown he can be a weapon in the Bulldogs offense.
Luckie set career highs in catches (24), yards (348), and touchdowns (3). In two of his first three games last season, he finished with touchdowns. He recorded a catch in every game last season for Georgia. One of his best games came late in the season against UMASS. Luckie finished with four receptions for 60 yards.
More than anything, both Delp and Luckie provide valuable experience and leadership to new faces coming into the WR room and a new quarterback at the helm. They can both block at a high level, and get open and be a safety valve for the quarterback. This is invaluable as quarterback Gunner Stockton establishes himself early on and takes over as the full-time starter for the first time in his career.
