Tyler Atkinson, 5-Star Prospect in 2026 Class, Commits to the Texas Longhorns
One of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has just announced where he will be committing.
One of the last major dominoes of the 2026 recruiting class has fallen as Tyler Atkinson, a 5-star linebacker from Loganville, Georgia, has revealed where he will be playing football for the foreseeable future.
During an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the highly touted linebacker announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, putting an end to his highly-followed college football recruitment.
Other notable programs, including the Clemson Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Georgia Bulldogs, heavily recruited Atkinson. However, it was the efforts of Steve Sarkisian and his staff that proved to be the difference-maker for one of the highest-ranked linebackers in the country.
While missing out on such a highly talented prospect as Atkinson is a huge blow to Georgia fans, the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class remains one of the best in the country, and the Dawgs will likely sign another top-three class in December.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
