Tyler Atkinson Reveals Why He Committed to the Texas Longhorns over Georgia Football
The Texas Longhorns made a massive splash on the recruiting trail this week as Tyler Atkinson, a 5-Star linebacker in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
During his commitment ceremony on the Pat McAfee Show, Atkinson revealed what it was that led to his decision to commit to the Longhorns over the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Clemson Tigers, and others.
"What really made me choose to go to Texas was the coaches, the relationship piece, and the atmosphere," said Atkinson. "I feel like I can accomplish everything I want at Texas. The way they are going to have me playing is the best fit, and that's why I chose Texas."
The Bulldogs were heavily involved in the recruitment of Atkinson and were one of the final teams remaining in Atkinson's "top four". However, their efforts in nabbing the highly-talented linebacker prospect appear to have fallen just short.
While Atkinson's decision is extremely disappointing to Georgia fans, the Bulldogs remain in an excellent position to ink a top-three recruiting class in the country when signing day arrives in December.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily