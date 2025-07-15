Tyler Atkinson Sets Commitment Date- Will It Be Georgia Football?
Tyler Atkinson will be announcing his commitment tomorrow, July 15th, live on the Pat Mcafee Show. Which school will the five-star choose?
Tyler Atkinson is one of the highest rated recruits in the 2026 class, ranked as the number nine overall player and number one linebacker in the 247 composite rankings. Atkinson attends Grayson High School in Loganville, GA, which is just 45 minutes away from Athens.
The superstar recruit is down to four schools, Texas, Georgia, Clemson, and Oregon. Georgia offered Atkinson when he was in the 8th grade and he has taken numerous visits to Athens over the years. When asked about Georgia, Atkinson praised defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and Head Coach Kirby Smart for the great relationship that they have built with him.
Atkinson took his summer offcial visit to Georgia on June 13th. Georgia however was not where he took his most recent visit, that visit was to Texas on June 20th. Texas entered this recruitment relatively late, with that visit on June 20th being the first and only official visit that Atkinson took to Austin.
Where we stand, this recruitment feels like a coin flip between Georgia and Texas. If it is Georgia, the Bulldogs will sign the number one linebacker in a third straight class. If it is Texas, the Longhorns will make it two years in a row signing the number one defensive player from the state of Georgia.
The top ranked linebacker is set to announce his commitment live on the Pat Mcafee show between 12pm - 3pm eastern tomorrow, July 15th.
