It seems clear that Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart is excited about his running backs. The Bulldogs took a big step forward in the run game last fall, and with their top two leading backs returning for the 2025 season, many expect the Bulldogs to continue thriving on the ground.

The Dawgs were 4th in the SEC in rushing last season, taking off for an average of 182 yards per game while averaging a little over two rushing touchdowns per game. They weren't necessarily "explosive" on the ground, but they were efficient. They were effect. And there's no reason why they should take a step backwards this upcoming season.

The Bulldogs are led by last year's leading rusher Nate Frazier. The California native made an immediate impact in his very first game to kick off the 2024 season and has been a dependable option out of the backfield ever since. The 5-foot-10 205-pounder ran for 947 yards (7th most in the SEC) and six touchdowns. Over his two years in Athens Frazier has rushed for 1,618 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's always been talented, but now he's taking on a major leadership role in Georgia's offense.

“His leadership in that room is where he's grown the most," Smart said this week. "I think he takes personal ownership of the energy. You know, those three guys are all came in together. Him, Chauncey, Dwight, and he takes a lot of pride in having positive energy to affect them. Stamina, carrying the ball further downfieldm pass pro and pass receiving. Becoming a weapon catching the ball out of the backfield has been a big focus for him. All in all he's worked really hard this camp.”

Chauncey Bowens is back for his junior season after rushing for a respectable 526 yards and six touchdowns. Dwight Phillips is in his third year hoping to emerge as an explosive weapon due to his elite natural speed. Both need to make an impact this fall if Georgia's offense wants to be at it's best.

But don't forget about Bo Walker. The sophomore running back brings a compact 5-foot-9 210-pound frame and the ability to power through initial contact. As a freshman last season the Atlanta native carried the ball 22 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns. He's still battling his way up the depth chart, but Smart said this week he's pleased with what he's seen from the young running back so far in fall camp.

“Bo's got really good vision," Smart told reporters. "He's low to the ground. He's hard to tackle. He runs physical. He protects physical. He's a good football player. What he may lack in speed he makes up in vision and quickness. He's had a good camp.