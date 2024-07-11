Updated Georgia Football Schedule For 2025 Season
With the cancellation of the Bulldogs' contest against UCLA, here is the updated schedule for Georgia's 2025 season.
While the Georgia Bulldogs’ highly anticipated 2024 season has yet to begin, the Dawgs’ 2025 schedule has been a talking point recently as the team’s future matchups with the UCLA Bruins have been canceled.
In the wake of the cancelation, the Dawgs’ 2025 schedule has received a few changes. Georgia will now open the season in Athens against Marshall and will then host Austin Peay in the second week of the season.
With the 2025 season still far away, a handful of dates for games have yet to be announced. However, all 12 of the Dawgs’ future opponents have been announced. Some notable games for the Bulldogs are Georgia’s home matchups against both Alabama and Texas. The Dawgs will travel to both schools during the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 @ Georgia Tech
- TBA - @ Auburn
- TBA - vs Alabama
- TBA - vs Kentucky
- TBA - vs Ole Miss
- TBA - vs Texas
- TBA- @ Mississippi State
- TBA - @ Tennessee
