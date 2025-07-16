Valdin Sone, 4-Star Defensive Lineman in 2026 Recruiting Class, Sets Commitment Date
An extremely talented defensive line prospect in the 2026 recruiting class has announced his commitment date.
As the 2025 college football season fast approaches, the 2026 recruiting class is heating up with more and more players making their college commitments known. As the final month of the offseason winds down, another highly talented prospect is set to commit.
Valdin Sone, a 4-Star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, has announced that he will be revealing his college commitment on Friday, July 18th. According to reports, Sone is expected to choose between Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Nebraska.
Sone took his official visit to the University of Georgia in early June of this year and has since been heavily recruited by the Dawgs. The highly talented defensive lineman has also taken visits to Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.
According to 247 Sports, Sone stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 320 pounds, making him the prototypical build to be an interior defensive lineman in the SEC. His addition to Georgia's 2026 recruiting class would be massive for Kirby Smart and his staff.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
