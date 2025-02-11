Was 2024 Kirby Smart's Best Performance with Georgia Football?
Was the 2024 college football season Kirby Smart's best performance as a head coach with Georgia football?
The 2024 season, even without the ultimate prize, stands as one of Smart’s best coaching performances since he arrived in Athens. Between injuries, departures, and a variety of challenges, Smart has shown that he is capable of building a resilient, championship-caliber team.
One of the standout feats of this season was Smart's ability to lead Georgia to an SEC Championship with a second-string quarterback at the helm. Gunner Stockton, who took over for injured starter Carson Beck during the 2nd half in the SEC Championship, showcased poise and talent, but it was Smart and Bobo’s ability to adjust the game plan and get the most out of Stockton that helped the Bulldogs clinch the conference crown.
The victory over Texas in the SEC Championship was no small feat, considering the pressure and stakes involved. Despite Stockton's Experience, Smart ensured that the offense stayed balanced and made key plays when necessary and to make sure the moment was not too big for Stockton.
On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia may have faced some criticisms for missed tackles and a less-than-perfect performance at times, but the statistics are still quite telling. The Bulldogs’ defense, despite some inconsistency, allowed just 21.9 points per game, a number that should win most teams a lot of games.
That’s exactly what Georgia did winning 11 games this season. While this might not be the dominant defense that we've come to expect from Smart’s teams, it was still a unit that made plays when it mattered and kept the team competitive throughout the season. In a year where injuries and personnel changes tested the defense’s depth, it was impressive to see how Smart kept his group together.
The culmination of Georgia’s successful season was a well earned #2 seed in the College Football Playoff, giving them a first-round bye. This placement wasn’t just a testament to the team’s regular-season success but also a reflection of Smart's coaching ability to navigate adversity. With key players missing due to injury and departures affecting both sides of the ball,
Smart's leadership kept Georgia’s playoff hopes alive, and they were in contention for the national title all the way to the final game.
Given all the obstacles faced by this Georgia team injuries, departures, a second-string quarterback, and an imperfect defense it’s clear that this season might represent Kirby Smart’s finest coaching performance yet. While the national championship trophy ultimately did not end up with Georgia, Smart’s ability to rally his team and guide them to a conference title, a playoff bye, and 11 wins is a remarkable achievement in itself.
For Georgia fans, this season should be viewed as a sign of Smart’s growth and potential as a coach. Even with all the challenges, he continued to find ways to keep his team competitive at the highest level. If this wasn’t his best season at Georgia, it certainly provides a glimpse into what’s to come, and it proves that Kirby Smart is only getting better as a coach.
