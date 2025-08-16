WATCH: Brock Bowers Makes Incredible Preseason Catch Against the San Francisco 49ers
Watch as Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers hauls in an incredible grab during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
As the NFL preseason continues, more and more players from across the league have the opportunity to showcase their skills as they prepare for the beginning of the 2025 regular season. One game that is currently underway is the Las Vegas Raiders' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
During the game, the Raiders' quarterback Geno Smith completed a pass to tight end Brock Bowers, who got airborne to make an incredible grab for a massive gain. The completion has already begun to go viral across social media platforms and has reminded fans as to why Bowers is already regarded as one of the best tight ends in the league.
Bowers is heading into the 2025 season after an incredible rookie campaign that saw him surpass 1,000 yards receiving and break a handful of rookie records. The tight end's ability ot make plays in both the running and passing game has created massive amounts of excitement around his sophomore season.
While preseason games don't always indicate regular-season success, Bowers' and Smith's connection is an extremely good reason to be optimistic about the Raiders' upcoming regular season. The franchise is looking to win its first playoff game in more than 20 seasons
Bowers and the Raiders will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to New England to face the Patriots. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS.
