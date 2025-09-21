WATCH: Eagles' Jordan Davis Seals Game vs Rams With Scoop and Score
Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis seals the game with a scoop and score against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned a litany of players into the NFL and one of them was defensive lineman Jordan Davis. The former first round pick has been a great player for the Eagles and on Sunday, he made one of the best plays of his entire career.
The Los Angeles Rams had an opportunity to kick a game winning field goal with time expiring down by one and instead, Davis blocked the field goal and then picked the ball up and ran it back for a touchdown.
It's not every day that someone of Davis' size gets the opportunity to get the ball in space and take it all the way to the house. Davis made sure to capitalize on his opportunity. It was the second field goal the Eagles had blocked during the football game as the Rams attempted to kick one up five during the fourth quarter.
This season, Davis has logged 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and now a touchdown. He has become a pivotal player for the Eagles on defense, along with several other former Bulldogs, such as Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo.
During his time in Athens, Davis became one of the most beloved Bulldogs of all-time. His dominant play style on the field and his outgoing personality off the field, made for an extremely likable football player for fans to relate to. Now he is having that same effect on the Eagles' fan base.
