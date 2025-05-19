WATCH: Former Georgia Bulldog's Massive Interception Sends DC Defenders to Playoffs
A former Georgia Bulldog came up with a massive interception to send his team to the UFL Playoffs.
While college football and the NFL are in the midst of their offseasons, the UFL's season is ramping up in a major way as teams make their final pushes of the regular season ahead of the league's playoffs.
In the waning moments of a game between the DC Defenders and Arlington Renegades, cornerback and former Georgia Bulldog, Deandre Baker made an incredible interception to prevent the Renegades from a go-ahead score and helped secure a Defenders victory, earning them a spot in the playoffs.
During his time at The University of Georgia, Baker won the Jim Thorpe award in 2018 and was also a consensus All-American. He is still considered to be one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play for the Bulldogs in the Kirby Smart era.
Baker's stint in the NFL was unfortunately short-lived. After being drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the corner was waived after his first season due to an arrest.The Kansas City Chiefs then signed Baker to the practice squad in November of 2020 and was later elevated to the active roster but a gruesome leg injury ended his season.
Seeing Baker make plays such as these is extremely satisfying, and is a promising sign that the former Bulldog could have the opportunity to once again earn a spot on an NFL roster next season.
