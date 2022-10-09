Skip to main content

WATCH: George Pickens Does it Again

Former Bulldog George Pickens makes another insane grab for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills.

George Pickens has quickly become one of the most popular young wide receivers in the NFL. The former Bulldog and now Pittsburgh Steeler seems to go viral every single week and he has done it yet again, this time against the Buffalo Bills. 

Pickens has made a name for himself when it comes to making flash plays. It's why he was so loved during his time in Athens. Now Steelers fans are getting a taste of how much fun it is to watch Pickens do his thing, and in week five it was because of this catch against the Buffalo Bills. 

Not only was it impressive that Pickens went over the top of the defender to haul in the pass, but he did it against cornerback Kaiir Elam, who is a former Florida Gator and now plays for the Buffalo Bills. Something many Georgia fans will surely appreciate. 

Heading into halftime Pickens racked up four receptions for 63 yards on four targets. This is following his game against the New York Jets where he had six receptions for 102 yards. The rookie is starting to heat up. 

Pickens has quickly become one of the most beloved rookies in the league. Whether it be him tossing a defender into the ground while blocking or making highlight reel catches, the former Bulldog continues to do it all. He continues to get targeted more as the season progresses and he could be in store for a monster first season in the NFL. 

