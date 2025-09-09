WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Football Post Game Highlights Following Win Over Austin Peay
Relive some of the best moments from Georgia's week two victory over the Austin Peay Governors.
The Georgia Bulldogs' week two matchup has been put to rest for a few days now, as the team has turned its attention to week three. But while players and coaches prepare for another contest, the Bulldogs' social media team has provided fans with an opportunity to relish in their latest win.
This week's highlight video captures some of the best moments from Georgia's victory over the Austin Peay Governors. The video includes the quartet of rushing touchdowns by running backs, Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, and also features a quick recap of the weather delay, which delayed the second half by more than an hour.
As the Dawgs march on through their 2025 season, the team will look to continue the success it has had in the first two weeks, in hopes of ultimately reaching the program's fifth College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have earned a spot in three of the last four seasons and ahve won two national titles in that time.
The Bulldogs will return to action this Saturday as they travel to Neyland Stadium to face the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
