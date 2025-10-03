WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Release Game Trailer Ahead of Matchup With Kentucky Wildcats
The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team has released their fifth trailer ahead of the Dawgs' matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from their fifth game of the 2025 season, as the team prepares to host the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens. This will be the 79th meeting between these two teams.
The Bulldogs have had a great deal of success over the Wildcats, winning fifteen straight over their SEC rivals. That success has been amplified under head coach Kirby Smart, as the Bulldogs have held Kentucky to less than 20 points in eight of nine meetings under their current head coach.
Both teams are heading into this matchup following a loss and are each looking to return to the win column this Saturday. The Dawgs appear to have a massive advantage in doing so, as they are currently more than 20-point favorites to emerge victorious.
As the kickoff for this exciting matchup inches closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released yet another exciting trailer for fans to enjoy. This week's trailer is narrated by former Georgia Bulldog and sports broadcasting legend and features numerous shots from the iconic Athens, Georgia.
Georgia and Kentucky's week six matchup is set to kick off at noon on Saturday, October 4th. Coverage for this event will be held on ABC/ESPN3.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
