WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Team Releases Trailer Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released a pre game trailer to get fans fired up ahead of the Dawgs matchup against Ole Miss.
The Georgia Bulldog are less than 24 hours from their kick off against the Ole Miss Rebels as the Dawgs look to avenge their loss from last season and hand an SEC foe their first defeat of the 2025 season.
This will be the third consecutive season that the Bulldogs and Rebels share the field in a regular season matchup, with each team winning a game in their home stadium. Last season, Ole Miss handed Georgia a 28-10 defeat in Oxford and the Bulldogs trounced the Rebels by a score of 52-17 during the 2023 season.
The stakes are equally as high for this year's matchup, as both teams are ranked inside the top-10 and squarely in the mix for both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff. A win on Saturday for either school would be a massive momentum builder.
Georgia's Massive Opportunity Against the Rebels
With a win on Saturday, Georgia will extend a lengthy win streak against the Rebels in Athens that spans nearly three decades. The Dawgs will rely on a rowdy Sanford Stadium crowd to have an advantage over their opponents.
As gameday quickly approaches for this week eight showdown, the Bulldogs social media team has released its weekly trailer to get fans fired up ahead of the big game. This week's trailer features, the message "cut it loose" and is narrorated by legendary running back Todd Gurley.
Gurely himself played the Rebels during his illustrious career with the Bulldogs. In his freshmna season, the former running back carried the ball for 117 yards on just 18 carries and helped lead the Bulldogs to an impressive 37-10 victory in Athens.
Georgia would love to have similar success on the ground against Ole Miss this season, as Kirby Smart and the rest of the staff have placed a major emphasis on running the ball this season.
The Bulldogs and Rebels will kick off their week eight matchup this Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.