WATCH: Georgia Football Players React To Kirby Smart Highlights
See what current Georgia football players had to say about their head coach's playing days in the Red and Black.
Kirby Smart has already etched his name in history as one of the greatest coaches to ever lead the Georgia Bulldogs. But before the two-time national champion was commanding his alma mater, he was a hard-nosed safety for the Red and Black.
Smart played for the Bulldogs from 1995-1998 and finished his illustrious career with 13 interceptions. But given that his playing days were a long time ago, his current players may not be aware of their coach’s athletic prowess.
During SEC Media Days, current Bulldog players were shown a highlight tape from coach Smart’s playing time as a Bulldog. It’s safe to say that his players were pleasantly surprised by Smart’s skills.
Though Smart is already renowned as one of the most respected coaches in the sport, seeing the Bulldog legend play the sport at a high level may provide another level of respect for his players.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
