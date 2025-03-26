WATCH: Georgia Football Quarterback Gunner Stockton Speaks with Media
The Georgia Bulldogs are amid their spring practices for the 2025 season. As the team prepares for another year of, players and coaches have begun speaking with the media to share their though on college footballs on how practices are going. Gunner Stockton was one of the players made available earlier this week.
Here is everything Stockton had to say while at the podium:
While Stockton has yet to be officially named Georgia's starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season, many fans believe that his experience in the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl will give him the edge over his counterpart Ryan Puglisi.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Georgia has not lost a season opener under Kirby Smart and is currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home.
Stockton could be one of many new faces on the offense this season. The Bulldogs are replacing four out of five starters on the offensive line, starting running back Trevor Etienne is off to the NFL and both wide receivers Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett declared for the draft as well.
Needless to say, it will be quite a new look on offense for the Bulldogs this season. Stockton feels like a front runner to be the team's new starter, especially considering he earned the most recent start in the college football playoff. Puglisi also spent last offseason rehabbing an injury and is in just his second year with the program, so Stockton also has the experience over him as well.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily