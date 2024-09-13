WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Kentucky Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their third game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin their SEC slate this Saturday as they travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats of Kentucky. This will be the 78th total meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs dominate 63-12-2.
As this exciting matchup inches closer and closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans pumped up for the team's first away game of the 2024 season.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats will each attempt to win their first conference game of the season this Saturday. Kickoff for this matchup is currently set for 7:30 p.m.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
