WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Matchup With Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team has provided fans with a trailer ahead of the Dawgs' week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their third college football game of the season as they prepare to open SEC play against the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the 55th matchup between these two historic programs in a series that Georgia leads 29-23-2.
The Bulldogs have won eight straight against the Volunteers and are looking to win their fifth straight contest in Neyland Stadium. As gameday quickly approaches, the Dawgs social media team has provided fans with a trailer to build excitement.
The trailer is narrated by NFL Hall of Famer and former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour and features multiple highlights from the Bulldogs' previous games with the Volunteers in Neyland Stadium.
Georgia is currently a slight favorite to win Saturday's contest; however, there has been movement on the line throughout the week.
With a win, the Bulldogs will advance to 3-0 for the tenth consecutive season under Kirby Smart and will continue their lengthy win streak against the Volunteers. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for Saturday, September 13th, and coverage will be made availabe on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
