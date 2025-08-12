WATCH: Georgia Football Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Bloody Tuesday” Practice
Watch as the Georgia Bulldogs participate in a rigorous practice, known by coaches as "Bloody Tuesday."
The Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with their tough practices under head coach Kirby Smart. But while a week of practices in Athens is difficult, the hardest day of the week is known by many as "Bloody Tuesday."
While the Dawgs don't often allow fans or members of the media to view practices, the Bulldogs' social media team has provided fans with a look at everything that goes into a "Bloody Tuesday" from the perspective of Strength and Conditioning Coach Scott Sinclair.
The video features Coach Sinclair encouraging and coaching numerous Bulldogs as they complete a Tuesday practice. The intensity and energy shown throughout the video showcase why Tuesdays are called Bloody Tuesday.
Georgia is heading into the 2025 season looking to build upon their successes from just a season ago. The Dawgs secured another College Football Playoff appearance and were able to win the SEC Championship, but ultimately fell short of their goals of winning another national championship.
Georgia will have an especially difficult schedule throughout the 2025 regular season as the team is scheduled to host Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. As well as traveling to difficult SEC locations such as Tennessee and Auburn.
The Bulldogs will continue their "Bloody Tuesday" practices throughout the regular season as they look to win their third national championship in five years. The Dawgs' regular season will begin on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
