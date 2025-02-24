Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Makes Hilarious Joke About Johnny Manziel

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cracked a hilarious joke about former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cracked a hilarious joke about former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is not known for his laid back demeanor, especially on the football field, but a recent viral video highlights the lighter side of Coach Smart.

Smart was speaking at the Nike Coach of the Year clinic and during his presentation, he flashed four pictures on the screen: Cam Newton, Bryce Young, Johnny Manziel and Joe Burrow. Smart then asked the audience what the four players had in common.

The first answer that popped into minds was that all four win the Heisman which Smart then flashed a picture of all four players holding the trophy. Another answer that was blurted out though was all four quarterbacks won a championship. Smart's reply lit up the room.

"He ain’t no champion," Smart replied. "Champion of what? Champion of fireball!" Of course talking about Manziel, who never won a championship with the Aggies.

Manziel was one of the most electric and entertaining players in all of college football. However, ti wasn't just his on the field play that gravitated people towards him. Manziel was also very familiar with the partying scene at College Station. There have even been stories told of him partying the night before games, which never seemed to hinder his play.

Smart ultimately revealed the answer that all four quarterbacks at some point in their careers gave his defense a lot of problems. Smart faced Manziel during his time at Alabama as the defensive coordinator and put on one of his all-time memorable games as a Aggie. Texas A&M defeated the Crimson Tide in 2012 and Manziel finished with 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and 92 rushing yards.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football