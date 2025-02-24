WATCH: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Makes Hilarious Joke About Johnny Manziel
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cracked a hilarious joke about former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is not known for his laid back demeanor, especially on the football field, but a recent viral video highlights the lighter side of Coach Smart.
Smart was speaking at the Nike Coach of the Year clinic and during his presentation, he flashed four pictures on the screen: Cam Newton, Bryce Young, Johnny Manziel and Joe Burrow. Smart then asked the audience what the four players had in common.
The first answer that popped into minds was that all four win the Heisman which Smart then flashed a picture of all four players holding the trophy. Another answer that was blurted out though was all four quarterbacks won a championship. Smart's reply lit up the room.
"He ain’t no champion," Smart replied. "Champion of what? Champion of fireball!" Of course talking about Manziel, who never won a championship with the Aggies.
Manziel was one of the most electric and entertaining players in all of college football. However, ti wasn't just his on the field play that gravitated people towards him. Manziel was also very familiar with the partying scene at College Station. There have even been stories told of him partying the night before games, which never seemed to hinder his play.
Smart ultimately revealed the answer that all four quarterbacks at some point in their careers gave his defense a lot of problems. Smart faced Manziel during his time at Alabama as the defensive coordinator and put on one of his all-time memorable games as a Aggie. Texas A&M defeated the Crimson Tide in 2012 and Manziel finished with 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and 92 rushing yards.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily