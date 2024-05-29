WATCH: Georgia QB Carson Beck and Receivers Getting Summer Work Together
The Georgia Football team is "off" for summer vacation at the moment. Players are all back in their home towns for the time being before they all return to Athens for the remainder of summer workouts before the 2024 season starts with fall camp in August.
Even though Georgia players are back at home for a little down time, that hasn't stopped some Georgia players from getting together to continue the work outside of the Georgia facilities. QB, Carson Beck is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, where he brought down some of his favorite targets for some additional work.
WATCH: Carson Beck Throws to Teammates in Jacksonville.
In the video, you'll see QB Carson Beck throwing to star wide receiver Dillon Bell, TE, Oscar Delp, WR, Colbie Young, and WR Dominic Lovett. Beck is entering his second season as the starting quarterback in Athens and the rapport with his top targets is something that Kirby Smart says has really developed this offseason.
Beck completed 73% of his passes in his first year starting and is projected to be a top NFL draft selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's currently the odds on favorite to win the Heisman.
