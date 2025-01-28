WATCH: Georgia Wide Receiver Makes Impressive Play in Reese's Senior Bowl Practice
Watch Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith make an impressive play during a practice in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The offseason has arrived and teams and coaches have begun their preparations for the 2025 football season. Amongst those who are at the height of their preparations are players participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl. A showcase where draft-eligible college football players practice and compete in an exhibition matchup in hopes of increasing their NFL Draft stock.
The Georgia Bulldogs are well-represented in this year's senior bowl and have already had a handful of former players make excellent plays. One of those players being Arian Smith, who ran an impressive route during a 1-on-1's session earlier.
Smith was the Bulldogs' leading receiver for the 2024 season and has been renowned for his blazing speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically. Should he continue to make impressive plays such as this one, and run a fast time in the upcoming NFL Combine, the Bulldogs wide receiver could see a massive increase in his draft stock.
Players and scouts will continue to meet before the Senior Bowl's official exhibition match. The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb.1, and will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
