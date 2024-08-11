WATCH: Highlights from Georgia's First Scrimmage
Take a look at the highlights from Georgia's football's first scrimmage of fall camp ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The 2024 college football season is inching closer and closer and the Georgia Bulldogs are in full preparation mode. There is no easing into the schedule this season for the Dawgs as they play Clemson wekk one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The good news for Georgia is they return quite a few key pieces on both sides of the ball which is part of the reason why many consider them to be the favorite to win the national title this year.
During fall camp, Georgia hosts multiple scrimmages ahead of playing their first game of the season. To give the fans something to look forward tp, the program's social media team released footage and highlights from the scrimmage to give their fan base an inside look at what happened on Saturday.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason. But as the game inches closer and closer, the line has continued to move in Georgia’s favor. According to BETUS.com, the Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites, as the current line is now -14 points in the Dawgs’ favor.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
