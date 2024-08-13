WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media During Bulldogs' Fall Camp
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for the 2024 season, Kirby Smart has provided an update around the team's fall camp
As the Georgia Bulldogs inch closer and closer to their first matchup of the 2024 college football season, the team is continuing to practice hard and prepare for the long season ahead.
To provide an update on the team’s progress, head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media
earlier this afternoon. Along with an update on progress, Smart also provided an update to the injured players on the roster.
The Bulldogs will play one of their hardest schedules ever, facing SEC powerhouses Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all on the road this season. The Dawgs will also begin their season against a top-25 opponent as they will travel to Atlanta to face the Clemson Tigers.
Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue to diligently work through the fall camp before beginning their quest for a third national title in four seasons. The Dawgs will open their season in Atlanta against the Clemson Tigers on August, 31st.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
