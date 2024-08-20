WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Following Scrimmage Two of Fall Camp
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media following the team's second scrimmage.
The offseason is officially over as the Georgia Bulldogs are less than two weeks away from beginning their 2024 season. As the Dawgs’ week one bout with Clemson fastly approaches, Kirby Smart spoke with the media to provide an update on the team.
One of the main talking points of Smart’s presser was the team’s inter squad scrimmage which was held this past weekend. The scrimmage was the team’s second of their fall camp and served as an excellent opportunity for coaches to learn more about the roster.
Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue to diligently work as they prepare to begin their quest for a third national title in four seasons.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily