WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference After One Week of Spring Practice

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an injury update to his team following week one of spring practice.
The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their first week of spring practice and are continuing their preparations for the 2025 season. With the second week of camp underway, there is plenty to talk about for the Dawgs' roster.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
WR, Tyler Williams announced via his Instagram that he'd be undergoing surgery on his ankle.
Other Georgia News:
