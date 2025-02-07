WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders Teammates Share Opinion on Tight End Brock Bowers
See what members of the Las Vegas Raiders had to say about their teammate Brock Bowers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been in the NFL for just one season but has already made a massive impact on the league. During his rookie season, Bowers hauled in a staggering 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and was arguably the Raiders' most consistent player during the 2024 season.
While Bowers' impact on the field has surely been felt by opposing teams, the former Bulldog has also made a strong impression with his teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders. In a social media post by the Raiders, multiple teammates offered their opinions on Bowers end and shared their favorite things about the young tight end.
Bowers finished second in voting for this year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and was the only player other than the winner, Jayden Daniels, to receive a first-place vote. The young tight end's professionalism, athleticism, and overall demeanor will make him a force to be reckoned with in the NFL for many years.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily