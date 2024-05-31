WATCH: Najee Harris Messes With Daijun Edwards at Steelers Camp
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards spent four years in Athens. In those four years, Edwards rushed for 2083 yards on 390 career careers, finishing with 24 career touchdowns. A 3-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, Edwards went to Colquitt County, High School in Moultrie Georgia. Now, after his time as a Bulldog, Edwards is spending his days in Pittsburgh as a members of the Steelers organization.
The Steelers signed Edwards as a free-agent following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, his in the middle of getting ready to attempt to make the roster after training camp, a roster that already features a highly drafted running back in the room in Najee Harris. Harris was a first round draft selection by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. Harris is famously from Alabama, a known rival of the Bulldogs and he let Edwards know at practice recently.
You can repeatedly hear Harris saying "I f***** hate Georgia" while going through the drill with Edwards.
WATCH: Najee Harris Messing With Daijun Edwards
Latest on Georgia's 2024 Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta) @ Noon
Sept. 7 vs. Tenn. Tech @ 2 PM
Sept. 14 at Kentucky @ 7:30 EST
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 vs. Auburn
Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Idle
Nov. 2 vs. Florida 3:30 PM
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. UMass
Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game
