WATCH: Panthers Running Back Trevor Etienne Has Long Run Against Pittsburgh Steelers
Watch as Carolina Panthers rookie Trevor Etienne makes an impressive run against the Steelers during a preseason game.
As the NFL preseason continues, more and more players have showcased their skills as they face NFL competition. Many players are making their professional football debuts and are looking to earn a spot on their respective rosters.
One player who is looking to cement his spot on a roster is Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne, who recently had an extremely impressive 28-yard rush in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the video, Etienne breaks a tackle to make an impressive cut and continues his run for an additional 25 yards. The rush was extremely reminiscient of his time with the University of Georgia.
Etienne was the Dawgs' go-to running back for the majority of the 2024 season and was an integral part of their SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns in overtime. Despite missing a handful of games due to a minor rib injury, the running back led the Dawgs in rushing touchdowns this season and elevated the Bulldogs' rushing attack tremendously.
Should the running back be able to continue to replicate his success throughout the preseason, the former Bulldog could find himself earning meaningful reps as a ball carrier throughout the Panthers' 2025 season.
Etienne and the Panthers will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily