WATCH: Rams QB Stetson Bennett Completes Impressive TD Against Los Angeles Chargers
Watch as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett delivers a beautiful deep ball to give his team the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have found themselves in a heated week two preseason matchup as the two organizations battle to prepare for their 2025 regular seasons. As the game continues, both teams have made some fantastic plays.
On the final play of the third quarter, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with one of his receivers for an impressive 38-yard touchdown strike to give the Rams a lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bennett's 3rd quarter strike was his second touchdown pass of the day and has been one of many impressive throws the quarterback has completed thus far. The quarterback was a perfect 4/4 on the team's opening drive, which also resulted in a passing touchdown.
Throughout the preseason, Bennett has shown tons of growth as a player and has garnered loads of praise from coaches, fellow teammates, and experts. The quarterback's play has some fans clamoring for Bennett to have a larger role within the Rams offense as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford deals with a back injury.
As the preseason continues, Bennett will look to continue to develop his skillset ahead of the 2025 regular season. The Rams will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they host the Houston Texans. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:25 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on CBS.
