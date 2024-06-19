WATCH: Ryan Montgomery Day One Elite 11
Georgia QB commit, Ryan Montgomery is out in Los Angeles, California for the Elite 11 Finals. The 6'3 signal caller advanced through the Ohio regional. Now, he's one of twenty of the nation's top signall-callers competing in LA for the top spot.
Day One is in the books for the event. The throwing portion of the night's events was comprised of six throwing stations putting on display every single throw imangible it seemed.
WATCH: Ryan Montgomery Elite 11 Day One
Elite 11 Rankings Day One
- Tavien St. Claire - Every ball was tight, every ball had life, and every ball seemed to be in the perfect spot. It was an extremely clean day for St. Claire who's added a lot to his frame.
- Keelon Russell - Apart from the play-action deep-balls where things seemed to float on him at times, Keelon Russell had a flawless day. From the jump, he showed a clean and repetitive stroke.
- KJ Lacey - Just polished and efficient with limited misses and Lacey showed perhaps the quicked delivery on a consistent basis.
- Hasan Longstreet - It should be noted that Longstreet is dealing with an obvious and apparent lower right leg injury. It should also be noted that no one has more zip on the football than Longstreet. He's got special juice in person.
- Matt Zollers - Zollers has perhaps the strongest and most violent arm at this event. However, for every "wow" throw or moment he had today, it felt like he would have the spiral disappear on the next one. Balls tend to get loose when overthrowing occurs.
- Deuce Knight - Knight has perhaps the longest arms of any quarterback here, yet his body control to keep things compact is astonishing. The nose of the ball on that lefty stroke does tend to get receivers problems at times though. It's unique.
- Julian Lewis - Lewis' ball seems to jump a bit more and more every time I see him. The polish has been there from Day 1 and that really shows in these types of events, his footwork is clean.
- Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele - Hawaii throws a really heavy football. This thing arrives violent and with purpose at all times. He had a tremendous day, ball placement was elite.
- Ryan Montgomery - Montgomery flashes the most consistently clean mechanics of the bunch. What he may lack in "wow" moments, he makes up for in the lack of misses present in a setting like that. He was locked in.
- Bryce Baker - It wasn't Baker's best day by his standards. He was a dark horse to win this event, I expect him to bounce back as the week continues.
- Tramell Jones - What a day for Jones. He entered the event as one of the lower-ranked players but threw a really great ball throughout the workout.
- Akili Smith Jr, had the workout continued another two hours, Smith Jr. might have been the only one standing. He started a bit rough, disconnected between his lower and upper body but he eventually got things paired and started to put on a show.
- Luke Nickel - Consistently really really good wins a lot of football games when on time. That's Luke Nickel. Monday's throwing circus isn't his forte, pro day where ball placement is paramount should feature his skillsets more.
- Malik Washington - This feels low for the day that the Maryland prospect had. It's just a really good bunch, Washington is going to make some team really really happy.
- Alex Maske - On a field with seemingly a dozen extremely powerful arms, Maske displayed accuracy in the underneath to intermediate, but the ball sputtered off platform at times.
- Ty Hawkins - Hawkins has a bit of a baseball catcher's release that allows for efficient movements and balls underneath but as routes extend, the ball loosens.
- Kevin Sperry - The Oklahoma commit flashed some great ball placement and touch in the redzone area.
- Kamario Taylor - The ball consistently fluttered on Taylor tonight, but there are obviously signs of ceiling and upside on the Mississippi native, when things are timed up and smooth, he's on par with the bunch.
- TJ Lateef - Lateef performed really well with a clean platform and standard delivery settings.
- Robert McDaniel - A late addition, McDaniel showed flashes on Tuesday night.
