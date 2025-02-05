WATCH: Ryan Puglisi Makes Impressive Throws During Offseason Workout Session
Watch rising sophomore quarterback Ryan Puglisi make some jaw-dropping throws during an offseason workout session.
As the college football offseason rolls along, many players take the time they have to do position training or to workout with personal coaches to enhance their skillset to the best of their abilities. One of these players to take advantage of their time is Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi.
Puglisi is a rising sophomore for the Bulldogs and is expected to be a part of an intense quarterback battle with Gunner Stockton for the role of Georgia's starting signal caller. It appears that the young Bulldog is taking the upcoming battle extremely seriously as he was seen putting some work in during an offseason workout session.
While most any quarterback can look good throwing on air without pressure or an opposing defense, Puglisi's display of arm strength is plenty enough to excite Georgia fans and could make this offseason's quarterback battle extremely interesting. The Bulldogs 2025 season will begin in Athens on August 30th when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is not yet scheduled.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily