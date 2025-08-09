WATCH: Stetson Bennett Completes Massive Deep Ball On 4th Down Against Dallas Cowboys
Watch as quarterback Stetson Bennett converts a massive fourth down in the Rams' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The NFL preseason is underway as teams from across the league meet for exhibition matches ahead of the beginning of the regular season. Preseason matchups offer an excellent opportunity for backup players to showcase their skills in hopes of earning a spot on an NFL roster.
One player who is looking to cement his roster position is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is expected to take a handful of meaningful snaps for the team throughout the preseason.
Bennett is entering his third season with the Rams organization after a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. While the quarterback has not played any regular-season snaps for the Rams, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay has raved about the quarterback's growth and progress throughout the offseason.
The former Georgia Bulldog had an opportunity to showcase that growth during the team's preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. During a fourth and sixth, Bennett completed a massive 39-yard completion to wide receiver Xavier Smith.
The Rams would finish the drive with a rushing touchdown from Blak Corum. Bennett completed four of his six passes throughout the opening drive. Stay tuned for more coverage as Bennett and the Rams continue their preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
